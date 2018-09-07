Was Burt Reynolds married and did he have children? Here’s who acting legend leaves behind

Burt Reynolds passed away this week at the age of 82, with fans of Smokey and the Bandit mourning the loss of one of their favorite actors.

At the time of his death, Reynolds was living in Florida, far away from the fame and fortune of Los Angeles where he made his name.

After his death from cardiac arrest, ex-wife Loni Anderson and son Quinton both paid tribute to the acting legend, with Anderson telling Fox News they would miss him and “his great laugh”.

Burt Reynolds lived a relatively private life, but was not married at the time of his death.

His first marriage was to English actress Judy Carne, from 1963 to 1965, followed more than 20 years later by his six-year marriage to Anderson from 1988 to 1993.

He was famously linked to Dinah Shore in the 1970s and Sally Field in the late 1970s to early 1980s, but Reynolds never married again.

During his second marriage, he and Loni adopted his only child, son Quinton Anderson Reynolds, when he was three days old.

Quinton, now aged 30, is known to live a private life. Reynolds told Closer Weekly earlier this year that he viewed his son as his “greatest achievement”.

Quinton joined his father on several red carpets when he was younger, but has kept out of the public eye in recent years.

Burt Reynolds’ net worth was said to be about $5million at the time of his death. He had reportedly previously spent thousands of dollars in legal fees during his divorces.

Reynolds had been suffering from heart problems for the past few years.