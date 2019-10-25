Walt Harris’s daughter Aniah is missing, UFC fighter asks public for help finding her

UFC heavyweight fighter Walt Harris took to social media on Friday to ask the public to help locate his 19-year old daughter Aniah Haley Blanchard, who was last seen in Alabama, just before midnight on Wednesday, October 23.

Walt “The Big Ticket” Harris posted a message to Instagram that included an appeal for information and an Auburn police number. The message also included the tag number of his daughter’s Honda CRV.

“Please help!!!! Any info message me on here or call the Auburn police (334) 501-3140 Please!!! BOLO: Black 2017 Honda CRV Tag: 49BS356 My daughters name is Aniah! PLEASE SHARE THIS!!!”

Harris posted the same message on Twitter:

According to WTVM, Aniah’s last communication was with a friend just before midnight on Wednesday, October 23. Auburn police reportedly said they were investigating and searching for the missing girl, but they had no evidence of foul play.

Aniah is light in complexion, has brown hair and brown eyes. She stands 5-feet-six-inches tall and weighs about 125 pounds.

She was last seen in a black dress, black stockings, and tan duck boots.

The whereabouts of her vehicle, a black 2017 Honda CR-V with the Alabama tag 49BS356, was unknown, according to WTVM.

Harris and Auburn police asked for anyone with information about Aniah Blanchard’s whereabouts to call Auburn Police Division Detective Section number 334-501-3140 or the anonymous tip line 334-246-1391.

Anyone with information may also call the 24-hour non-emergency number 334-501-3100.

Who is Walt Harris?

Walt “The Big Ticket” Harris is a 36-year-old mixed martial arts fighter who competes in the Heavyweight division of the UFC.

He is currently ranked 11th among UFC fighters in his division with a 14-7 overall record.

He attended Jacksonville State University where he played basketball. He obtained an associate degree in Physical Education from Pikeville College and Jacksonville State.

Walt is married to Angela Haley-Harris, and they live in Homewood, Alabama, with their four children.