Voshon Lenard’s ex-wife Dominique on Basketball Wives: Who is Jennifer Williams ‘hypeman’?

On the latest episode of Basketball Wives, Jennifer Williams was brought back up by way of her friend, Dominique Lenard.

When the ladies all got together this time around, Dominique was definitely in Jen’s corner when it came to her ongoing feud with Evelyn Lozada until she was called out for it.

When Dominique was separated from Jen and the reason for Evelyn’s anger is explained, she sees to understand and makes it clear that she’s not trying to jump in the middle of that feud.

It seems as though Dominique was just trying to support her friend and ended up in the middle of what almost turned into a physical altercation.

After another Basketball Wives fight that ended in drinks flying and women screaming, viewers want to know more about Jen’s friend Dominique.

Who is Dominique Lenard?

Dominique Lenard will be making a few appearances this season on Basketball Wives and what some may not know is that she is (or at least was) a legitimate basketball wife, having been married to retired NBA player Voshon Lenard.

Together, they had three daughters who Dominique and Voshon continue to co-parent together.

Dominique is quite a success story and she even boasts about how she overcame some serious obstacles to gain success. At just 16 years old, she already had given birth to two of her children but that didn’t stop her from finishing high school and moving on to college.

Even though she had two children to raise, Dominique managed to graduate from college at just 22 years old.

She’s a Detroit native and a graduate from the University of Michigan who owns several businesses including Loyal Hosiery Boutique — and she works as a stylist.

There’s still a bit of mystery to Dominique Lenard and that’s okay because it’s still early in the Basketball Wives season. Some think she has something romantic brewing with Drake but so far, Dominique will only say that the two are good friends.

Basketball Wives airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on VH1.