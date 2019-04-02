Video of Lauren London crying at hospital sparks privacy debate

A video has emerged reportedly showing Nipsey Hussle’s girlfriend Lauren London arriving at the hospital where the 33-year-old rapper was transported and pronounced dead.

Nipsey Hussle was tragically shot dead outside his clothing store in his Crenshaw neighborhood of Los Angeles. According to local reports, Hussle was shot in the head and body multiple times.

In the heart-breaking footage, the person who recorded the video said “that’s Lauren London” as she recorded a woman arriving at a hospital. The full video shows a woman in what appears to be grey sweatpants and an orange or red jumper who says “that’s my husband” as the footage concludes. You can watch the full video here.

The clip appearing to capture Lauren London crying at the hospital has been posted several times on social media and has sparked a debate about privacy on social media.

Whoever filmed Lauren London arriving at the hospital need they ass whooped. Whoever filmed Nipsey on the ground need they ass whooped. Whoever leaked the murder video to the media, need they ass whooped. — Kayaaaa 🤘🏽 (@EvrythingYaya) April 2, 2019

So I saw the video of Lauren London running into the hospital crying trying to figure out if nipsey was okay. Some of y’all mfs need to learn not everything needs to be recorded. Y’all recording that shit for views, retweets etc. Show some respect tf. WTf is y’all problem — lula (@aluelmichelle01) April 2, 2019

Whoever filmed Lauren London at the hospital… I’m PISSED! How fucking disrespectful — J O R I A 🛸 (@jorialajoy) April 2, 2019

Nipsey Hussle and Lauren London reportedly began their relationship in 2013 and the couple had their first child, Kross, in 2016. Only a few days before his murder, the 33-year-old rapper and entrepreneur filmed a GQ feature with London.

Rest in peace to Nipsey Hussle. The GQ community sends its love to Lauren London and the family. pic.twitter.com/hjD2NpdC0L — GQ Magazine (@GQMagazine) April 1, 2019

Nipsey Hussle’s debut album, Victory Lap, received widespread critical and commercial acclaim. It was nominated for Best Rap Album at the 61st Grammy Awards. Hussle was also featured in Forbes for his entrepreneurial skill set and community outreach.

The Los Angeles Police department has issued an arrest warrant for Eric Holder, who is wanted for the murder or Nipsey Hussle.