Victoria Caputo engaged: Long Island Medium Theresa Caputo shares first photos

Victoria Caputo grew up in front of the cameras on Long Island Medium. The last year or so has been hard on her as she watched her parents’ marriage fall apart.

Along with that, there were some pretty hurtful comments Victoria Caputo received on social media, something that was addressed on the last season of Long Island Medium.

Theresa Caputo has always been all about her children. Both Victoria and Larry Caputo Jr. have appeared on multiple seasons, but she has been careful to protect them when needed. Now, the Long Island Medium is sharing some exciting news with her loyal viewers.

Instagram announcement

On Instagram, Theresa Caputo announced that Victoria Caputo is engaged. The Long Island Medium shared a photo collage of her newly-engaged daughter and some of the moments from the night.

Theresa is noticeably excited about the news as are the viewers who have commented since the news was made public last night.

Who is the man engaged to Victoria Caputo?

Michael Mastrandrea is the man who just proposed to Victoria Caputo. The two have been together over a year, and they share plenty of photos on Instagram. He was supportive of her when some Long Island Medium viewers commented on her weight gain.

Details about the wedding have not been released as the engagement just happened. There is some hope that Theresa Caputo will share some of the wedding planning on social media, and perhaps, even some on the new season of Long Island Medium.