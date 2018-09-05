Vanilla Ice tweets from JFK airport about ‘crazy’ quarantined Emirates Air flight

No matter what’s going on with your day, it’s probably better than what Vanilla Ice is dealing with right now.

The 90s rapper took to Twitter and Instagram and revealed that he was stranded on the runway at JFK after flying in from Dubai on Emirates Air.

“So I just landed in New York coming back from Dubai and now I’m stuck on the runway with like 1000 police, ambulances, fire trucks, this is crazy,” Vanilla Ice tweeted.

So I just landed in New York coming back from Dubai and now I’m stuck on the runway with like 1000 police, ambulances, fire trucks, this is crazy. https://t.co/U2ejDUmIUa — Vanilla Ice (@vanillaice) September 5, 2018

He also shared video about the issues Emirates A380 was having.

The flight was quarantined awaiting CDC officials to check for contagious diseases after more than 100 passengers reportedly suddenly fell ill during the flight.

Passengers were said to be coughing and many were suffering from a high fever. It’s not clear yet what, happened but it is not uncommon for passengers to be quarantined if a number of people get ill on a flight.

This is crazy. Apparently there is over 100 people sick on the bottom floor, so happy I’m up top, it’s a double-decker plane 380 — Vanilla Ice (@vanillaice) September 5, 2018

In another tweet, Vanilla Ice reported that the sick passengers were all on the bottom deck of the large aircraft, and that he was thankful to be on the top level where it’s thought he was not exposed to whatever caused the illness.