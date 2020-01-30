Vanessa Bryant Instagram: Official statement on death of Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna, fund set up for other families

Subscribe to our Celebrity newsletter!

Vanessa Bryant has taken to Instagram to make an official announcement concerning the death of her husband Kobe Bryant and 13-year-old daughter Gianna.

Bryant died on Sunday when a helicopter he was riding in with his daughter crashed in Calabasas. Nine people died on the helicopter, which was on its way to a youth basketball game Bryant’s daughter was competing in.

Vanessa Bryant Instagram statement

Vanessa Bryant took to Instagram on Wednesday night, Jan. 29, to give her statement concerning the death of her husband and daughter.

Bryant started out by thanking the “millions of people” who have shown support to her and her other three daughters following their loss. Bryant said that they “definitely need them.”

Kobe and Vanessa Bryant had been married for just over 18 years. The two met when Kobe was 21 and Vanessa was 17 in 1999 and they married in 2001.

The couple had four children, named Natalia, Gianna, Bianka, and Capri. The Instagram post showed the family in a posed photo.

Vanessa went on to say that they are “completely devastated” by the loss of her “adoring husband Kobe,” who she called an “amazing father” to their children.

She then talked about “sweet Gianna” who she called a “loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter.” She then said she was also an “amazing sister.”

After this, Vanessa sent out her own condolences to the families of the others lost in the tragic helicopter crash. She said that she shares their grief.

“I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever.”

Vanessa then said that their loved ones were taken away too soon and said that it seems almost impossible to imagine life without her husband and daughter.

“I just wish I could hug them, kiss them and bless them. Have them here with us, forever.”

She wrapped things up by asking the public to respect their privacy as they “navigate this new reality.”

MambaOnThree Fund

After the comments about Kobe Bryant and Gigi, Vanessa Bryant announced a fund set up to help the families of the others aboard the helicopter.

The Mamba Sports Foundation has set up the MambaOnThree Fund to help the families affected by the tragedy and fans can learn more about that by visiting MambaOnThree.org.

There is also a website set up to honor the memories of Kobe Bryant and GiGi at MambaSportsFoundation.org.