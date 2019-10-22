Van Lathan: Who is TMZ’s fired reporter?

Van Lathan has been fired from TMZ, this according to Page Six. The firing came after a dispute with coworker Michael Babcock.

The two appeared online on TMZ Live, about a week and a half ago, and allegedly had some sort of disagreement. The dispute allegedly has been edited out, but the rumor is that the disagreement was about politics, something the pair have argued about before.

Sources say that after the segment was filmed, Lathan confronted Babcock in the newsroom and said that there would be trouble if he “ever embarrassed [Lathan] like that again.” Lathan then allegedly met with TMZ attorneys and was suspended. Then, he was fired a few days later.

“Van’s not mean-spirited. Anything that happened is a product of that environment,” an insider reportedly told Page Six. Instead, it was said that TMZ staffers like Lathan and Babcock are often set up to argue with each other on-air in an effort to increase ratings.

Considering Van Lathan’s rising popularity and his contribution to the success of TMZ, many are surprised that he was let go.

Page Six reached out to Lathan, TMZ, and Babcock. Lathan declined to comment without speaking to an attorney and Babcock hung up on them. TMZ has not responded to a request for their statement on the firing of Van Lathan.

Lathan did say on Twitter, “I’m okay. Promise you guys. Seriously.”

— VanLathan (@VanLathan) October 22, 2019

He also said on Twitter, “It’s looking like tomorrow is going to suck. We good up there God? Okay, cool Just checking.”

— VanLathan (@VanLathan) October 21, 2019

Several viewers have reached out to Lathan, offering support. One viewer wrote, “Man, you’re great and you’ll continue being great wherever the next destination is. Keep being you.”

Who is Van Lathan?

Van Lathan became a popular part of TMZ after he confronted rapper Kanye West over his claims that slavery was a choice. In addition to his (now former) gig as senior producer with the popular entertainment news outlet, Lathan also hosts the Red Pill Podcast.

Lathan is 39 years old and was raised in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Upon graduating from college, he moved to Los Angeles to further his career in journalism.

Little is known about Lathan’s personal life, as he tends not to talk about his personal relationships. However, he is notoriously close to his parents as well as his sister Ebony.