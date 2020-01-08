Ugly Betty creator Silvio Horta dead at age 45: Cast members react to the shocking news

Silvio Horta, the creator of the ABC comedy-drama, Ugly Betty, was found dead on Tuesday afternoon in a Miami hotel room from an apparent suicide. He was 45 years old.

According to Variety, Silvio died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The website reached out to Silvio’s rep, who confirmed his death but declined to give further information regarding his demise.

Silvio served as showrunner and head writer on Ugly Betty for its entire run from 2006 to 2010. The show was an adaptation from the Colombian telenovela, Yo soy Betty, la fea. The U.S. version starred America Ferrera, Vanessa Williams, Eric Mabius, Michael Urie, Becki Newton, and Ana Ortiz.

I will be forever indebted to this sweet, brilliant man. 💔 https://t.co/M8MYuDle6I — Michael Urie (@michaelurie) January 8, 2020

Ugly Betty followed Betty Suarez, a young, smart Mexican American from Queens, as she embarked on her career at a fashion magazine in Manhattan. The show won a Golden Globe for best comedy series during its run.

Silvio got his big showbiz break in 1998 with his screenplay, Urban Legend. The cult horror film earned the writer several more gigs in Hollywood before Ugly Betty, including Sci-Fi series, The Chronicle, which starred Octavia Spencer and the UPN series, Jake 2.0. His most recent credit was writing for the 2015 TV movie, The Curse of the Fuentes Women.

News of the Ugly Betty creator’s death has prompted some of the show’s cast members to take to social media to express their thoughts. There have also been many tributes to a man that played a significant role in their lives.

Ferrera shared a photo of her alongside Silvio and Salma Hayek, who guest-starred on Ugly Betty during Season 1, at the Golden Globes. She praised his talent and creativity and expressed that her heart is breaking for his family.

Williams used Instagram to let fans know that she is still in disbelief over the news that Silvio died. The actress posted a photo of the two of them together, paying tribute to the man who meant so much to her. Williams also shared how much Silvio will be missed.

Urie chose to tweet an article regarding the sad news with a message of how he will forever be indebted to Silvio.

The tributes continue to pour in for Ugly Betty creator Silvio Horta, who’s death has rocked those who knew him personally, as well as those who merely admired his work.

RIP Silvio Horta, your legacy will live on forever.