Tyra Banks’ theme park ‘Modelland’ in Santa Monica Place shopping mall: What we know so far

Tyra Banks’ new theme park Modelland is set to open later this year. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Tyra Banks shared some exciting news on her Instagram profile yesterday— that her theme park called Modelland will open soon.

She said the attraction will be a “place where everyone can be a model” and where “all beauty is celebrated”.

The facility will reportedly be 21,000 square feet and will be a fantasy version of the modeling world, allowing everyone to be a model for a day. The name, Modelland, comes from her 2010 book, which is based on her life.

The theme park is set to open in late 2019, and hard hat tours of the location will begin in August, so it’s believed construction has already begun.

Modelland will be located at the Santa Monica Place shopping mall in Santa Monica, CA, home to a string of top brands including Nordstrom, Louis Vuitton, Tiffany & Co., Tory Burch, Rolex, All Saints, Hugo Boss, BARNEYS NEW YORK and Nike.

The immersive theme park will let visitors “be the dream version of themselves” through interactive entertainment, curated retail, and user-generated content that visitors can then share with the world.

Plans for the theme park, which will be ticketed and is on multiple levels, have reportedly been in the works for over a decade.

Banks said: “It has been my ultimate dream and I have worked tirelessly with laser-focused tunnel vision to bring it to fruition.

“Modelland will awaken your childlike glee by entertaining and educating in unexpected ways that will make learning about oneself fierce and fun. I want people to feel seen and validated.

“Modelland will provide the tools for them to do so and empower them to embrace, adorn and celebrate their own unique beauty.”