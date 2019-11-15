Tyler Cameron keeps a low profile after run-in with Hannah B

Tyler Cameron ran into Hannah Brown during this week’s CMA Awards. The two were up against one another in the category, Competition Contestant of 2019, an award that Hannah ended up taking home.

The two were reportedly also sitting at the same table together, which may have sparked some interesting conversations. As Monsters & Critics previously reported, fans went crazy after seeing Tyler’s face when Hannah was announced as the winner and went to accept the award.

Many fans guessed that their romance wasn’t over, and feelings weren’t entirely resolved. While Hannah quickly went back to Dancing With The Stars with Alan Bersten, Tyler kept a low key.

On his Instagram, he shared a photo of himself from the red carpet, making a flirty caption about dating and kissing.

He never once mentioned Hannah B. Then, he posted another piece of content with Bachelor In Paradise star Hannah G. She’s engaged to Dylan Barbour.

It’s clear that Tyler is back to work as a model and wants to focus on his career. Since leaving The Bachelorette, he spent one night with Hannah B after filming the After The Final Rose special.

She asked him out for drinks after she had just dumped her final pick, Jed Wyatt. Tyler accepted, and he was spotted, leaving her home the following morning.

However, things changed when Tyler was spotted with supermodel Gigi Hadid just days later. He claimed that they were just friends, but he was in Paris, France, at the same time as her. He has yet to set the record straight about their romance.

Tyler Cameron continues to keep his love life a secret, but it’s no secret that fans are hoping for a second romance between him and Hannah.

The Bachelorette is expected to return in Spring 2020.