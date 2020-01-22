Tyler Baltierra’s dad Butch is fine despite Teen Mom stars leaving fans worried

Subscribe to our Teen Mom newsletter!

Catelynn Baltierra shared a story about her father-in-law yesterday, causing confusion for some fans. The article, which appears to hint that something is seriously wrong with Butch, had people worried about his health and overall well-being.

The article links to an interview with Catelynn, where she talks about how much she sees Butch, Tyler’s dad.

Devastated to share this news about Butch 💔😰 https://t.co/aXBAdvNm4W pic.twitter.com/o9VNT9Vl5l — Catelynn Baltierra (@CatelynnLowell) January 21, 2020

She reveals that she and Tyler don’t have a strong relationship with Butch. She goes on to say that they do text one another once in a while, but that he appears to have his own life. Catelynn adds that she doesn’t know whether he’s sober or not.

Catelynn supposedly told the website that Tyler is okay with him not seeing his father so often.

“Tyler’s okay with it. Sometimes it’s good to not be involved,” she added, “If that makes sense.”

But because so many of her fellow Teen Mom co-stars shared the story by writing that heartbreaking news had come to light, many viewers thought that he may have gotten hurt or possibly died. Kailyn Lowry, Briana DeJesus, and Jade Cline were some of the Teen Mom stars sharing the story.

Amber Portwood and Maci Bookout’s husband Taylor McKinney also shared the same story on their respective Twitter profiles.

On the previous season of Teen Mom OG, Butch admitted that he had relapsed but he was determined to stay sober. During the Teen Mom OG reunion, Butch happily admitted that he had managed to stay sober so far. Tyler revealed he was proud of his father, but also wondered how long he would stay clean.

Tyler’s relationship with his father could be a topic of discussion on the upcoming season of the show, as he still hasn’t seen his granddaughter Vaeda yet, according to Catelynn. He also doesn’t have a relationship with Nova, his own granddaughter, who just turned 5.

Teen Mom OG is currently on hiatus.