Tyga refuses to answer questions about Kylie Jenner, tries to skirt around it in live interview

Kylie Jenner’s ex Tyga doesn’t kiss and tell, and he’s proving it by keeping mum about his relationship with Kylie.

The makeup mogul and Tyga were on-and-off for years before Kylie Jenner got with Travis Scott, her current beau and father of her baby, Stormi.

But the move from Tyga to Travis was tight. Like, really tight.

In fact, Kylie went from Tyga to Travis so quickly that some people assumed Tyga might be Stormi’s father. There was even talk about a paternity test.

When the first rumors about Kylie leaked, Tyga posted on his social media that the baby was his, but quickly took down the post.

Since then, there hasn’t been a lot of drama, and there isn’t much doubt these days that Stormi is Travis’ kid. But, that doesn’t mean we’ve forgotten the past and that the two were together for several years.

Tyga appeared on Good Morning Britain, and when they asked about his relationship with the youngest Kar-Jenner, he totally shut the conversation down.

“It’s just dating. You date, you move on, you date again, you move on. It’s just a part of life; it’s part of evolving. It’s just learning. There’s no preparation; you just have to learn from mistakes and grow better,” he replied.

When asked if had any regrets about dating her, he said no, but then quickly added he wasn’t interested in talking about her any further.

Awkward!