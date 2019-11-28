Trump’s Rocky Balboa picture: KSI says he’s ‘interested’ in fight after president’s tweet

YouTuber KSI has joked on Twitter that he would be “interested” in fighting Donald Trump after the president tweeted a picture of his face Photoshopped on to the body of Rocky Balboa.

The social media star and rapper — hot off the heels of his victory against fellow social media star Logan Paul in a boxing match — responded to the president’s post on Twitter saying, “now this is a fight I’m interested in.”

Donald Trump’s picture, posted online with no explanation, showed his face superimposed on the body of Sylvester Stallone’s all-American hero character from the Rocky series of movies.

KSI’s response comes just over two weeks after he triumphed over Logan Paul in a boxing rematch at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, which followed an initial bout in August 2018 which resulted in a draw.

Now this is a fight I’m interested in… https://t.co/etGQij8fLW — KSI (@KSIOlajidebt) November 27, 2019

Donald Trump’s Rocky Balboa tweet had received over 620,000 likes and over 180,000 retweets at the time of writing, while KSI’s had received over 130,000 likes and 8,000 retweets — so this is perhaps a fight that people would want to see.

Many people on Twitter reacted positively towards the news of a possible bout between British entertainer and the 45th President of the United States, with one user demanding “MAKE IT HAPPEN”.

KSI VS TRUMP MAKE IT HAPPEN https://t.co/UBPvg91Gb4 — Neon (@NeonBlaze6) November 27, 2019

Others seemed to find the idea of the Leader of the Free World versus the British social media influencer as an amusing concept.

😂😂😂 omg KSI vs Donald Trump 😂😂😂 this will be fun watch — Tejal (@kera_tejal) November 27, 2019

Some suggested that the President should have to defeat Logan Paul before he gets the honor of fighting KSI.

Logan Paul VS Donald Trump Winner gets to fight KSI https://t.co/2thc00fRxI — ﾠ (@0x1231) November 28, 2019

KSI defeated Logan Paul in a professional fight in Los Angeles on November 9th, promoted by Eddie Hearn. The Brit beat Logan Paul after the judges awarded him the contest 2:1.

At the time, KSI suggested he was finished with boxing; however, since then he has suggested he may be open to fighting other celebrities — although he laughed off the idea of fighting Justin Bieber.

Meanwhile, Paul has announced his team is appealing against the November 9 result as they believe the outcome to have been unfair.

Subscribe to our Celebrity newsletter!

The president has yet to announce if he, or anyone else from the current administration, will take up the challenge laid down by KSI.