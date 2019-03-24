Truly Young: Who is Dr. Dre’s daughter and where can you find her on Instagram

24th March 2019 11:07 PM ET

Dr. Dre made some huge headlines over the weekend after sharing a photo of his daughter, Truly Young, who was recently accepted to USC. Now, there has been increased interest in Dr. Dre’s daughter Truly as many want to know more about the college-bound beauty.

The billionaire beatmaker bragged on his daughter for getting accepted to the prestigious school “on her own” only for critics to come right back, bringing up a 2013 donation to USC in the amount of $70 million.

Dr. Dre has since deleted the post amid the heavy criticism but his other comment, “No jail time,” was accurate since he only made a donation to the school six years prior to her acceptance and did not pay for someone else to take the SATs for her or to list her as a part of the rowing team, as actress Lori Loughlin is accused of doing in order to have her own daughters accepted to the school.

Who is Truly Young’s mother and who are her siblings?

Truly Young is 18 years old and is from Los Angeles, California. Her mother is Nicole Young, who married Dr. Dre in 1996.

Before marrying Dr. Dre, Nicole worked as an attorney and was briefly married to NBA player Sedale Threatt.

Truly has six siblings, Truice, Andre Jr., Curtis, Marcel, Tyra and La Tanya.

Truly Young on Instagram

Dr. Dre’s daughter is active on Instagram and boasts a following of 107,000 at the time of writing. With all of the attention she’s received since Dr. Dre’s controversial college announcement, that number is sure to rise.

Some of Truly Young’s Instagram posts are clearly just things she finds amusing but more often, she posts pictures of herself at various locations and occasionally, she even shares photos of her famous father.

Now that she’s starting to find herself in the spotlight a bit more often, Truly Young is definitely worth following. Even though Dr. Dre’s brag on his daughter caused a bit of backlash, she’s clearly going places and has every right to be proud.