True Thompson photos: Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s daughter lights up social media

True Thompson is only a few months old but she is already making headlines. As the daughter of Khloe Kardashian and basketball player Tristan Thompson, she has a lot to live up to where the public is concerned.

Last December, Khloe Kardashian finally announced her pregnancy. It had been outed months ago but the reality star wanted to do things in her own time, and that included announcing she was welcoming a little girl with her boyfriend.

April was a complicated month for Khloe Kardashian as she awaited the arrival of little True. It was then that she found out that Tristan Thompson was cheating on her.

Despite her due date being in April, when True Thompson was born in Cleveland on April 12, 2018, rumors swirled that the stress of everything had put labor into motion.

Now that True Thompson is almost five months old, there are plenty of photos being shared by her parents. The two appear to be working things out, even taking the little girl on a family vacation.

Khloe Kardashian has wanted to be a mother for years, and she is evidently over the moon to be spending time with True. From outings to vacations, there is plenty of mommy and baby time being had, as evidenced by Khloe’s Instagram.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians is currently airing a brand new season, and Khloe Kardashian’s pregnancy is part of the storyline. True Thompson is part of the next generation of KarJenners, giving her plenty of role models to look up to.

Earlier this year, Khloe Kardashian was pregnant alongside her baby sister, Kylie Jenner, with Kim Kardashian also expecting a baby through a surrogate.

There are now three little cousins — True Thompson, Stormi Webster, and Chicago West — who will likely grow up the best of friends as the sisters raise their daughters together.

A lot of things surrounding True Thompson have been complicated, but once she arrived Khloe Kardashian unsurprisingly found a new purpose in her life life.

Sharing her little girl with the world has been something she obviously sees the joy in, no matter what the response from the public.

As True Thompson grows up, she will obviously be showered with love from her mom, grandma, and the rest of the KarJenner clan.

She is already getting plenty of attention. Her baby photos have been a huge hit on social media — and it’s not hard to see why!

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights at 9/8c on E!