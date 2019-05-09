Troy Dean Shafer cause of death still unknown: Nashville Flipped star died in sleep

Troy Dean Shafer, the star of Nashville Flipped from the DIY Network, has passed away. Shafer passed away suddenly on April 28, 2019, at the age of 38.

The cause of death is still unknown, but it is known that he died in his sleep. A toxicology report is expected in the next few weeks and the report will hopefully reveal some answers about his death. An autopsy isn’t expected to be done.

“The DIY Network family is sorry to hear about the passing of Troy Dean Shafer, a dedicated, driven entrepreneur, and restoration expert who was admired by everyone who worked on the series ‘Nashville Flipped,'” the network said in a statement to CNN. “We continue to extend our deepest condolences to Troy’s family and friends during this difficult time.”

Troy’s brother Tim told TMZ that the entire family is in shock over his sudden passing as he didn’t have any known medical conditions. Shafer was put to rest last week at a very small private burial for the family.

His obituary reveals that he was born in Erie on August 18, 1980, and he’s the son of Timothy and Janet Shafer. Troy was a graduate of Harbor Creek High School and from Penn State Behrend School of Business. Troy’s faith was important to him and he enjoyed music, such as Elvis Presley and Huey Lewis and The News.

Shafer had filmed two seasons of Nashville Flipped for DIY Network and he was hoping that another show of his, Restoring Nashville, would get the first season. He was not in production with the DIY Network at the time of his death.

Shafer’s DIY Network bio reveals that he is responsible for saving, restoring, and flipping dozens of homes in Nashville. He moved to Nashville to pursue a career in music, but his skills as a contractor turned into an amazing career for him. He married his best friend Becky and started his business, Nashville Flipped.