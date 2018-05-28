Tristan Thompson: Khloe Kardashian struggling to cope with pressure after cheating scandal?

Khloe Kardashian has lashed out at fans who criticized her for staying with Tristan Thompson amid allegations that he cheated on her — stressing they should mind their business regarding her complicated love life.

Khloe was stunned after learning about Tristan’s alleged affair just days before she was set to give birth to their daughter True. It seemed clear during the leadup to the arrival of the baby that Khloe was going to dump the famous NBA player, but it appears that those plans changed once Khloe had left the hospital.

Rumor had it that the reality star had planned to move out and relocate back to Los Angeles, having initially moved to Cleveland to be closer to Tristan Thompson, who plays for the Cavaliers.

With the news that Khloe has forgiven Tristan Thompson’s alleged actions, her fans are furious that she would forgive a supposed cheater, prompting the mother-of-one to respond with quite the feisty comment on her official Twitter account.

The star, who has kept a relatively low profile since the scandal made headlines, said:

“People spend too much time finding other people to blame, too much energy finding excuses for not being what they are capable of being. People these days are focused so much on someone else’s life instead of their own.”

Khloe Kardashian went on to mention that people should look at their own lives and come to the realization that what they have isn’t perfect either.

They love to give advice but are not living the advice that they are offering. Most of the ones giving advice are in no place to give anything at all. Focus on your own world. I’m sure there’s cracks there that need your attention. We all got em — Khloé (@khloekardashian) May 27, 2018

Misery loves company… people can’t stand for someone else to flourish and be happy. Nowadays people thrive off ones downfall rather than their success. Sadly — Khloé (@khloekardashian) May 27, 2018

Wild that people assume you’re speaking about something and they run with it. Anything and everything gets twisted into something it’s completely not. Lord, I’m remembering how much I loved my social media break LOL — Khloé (@khloekardashian) May 27, 2018

It looks like Khloe’s chosen to give Tristan Thompson another chance despite all the rumors, and if it backfires the reality star will obviously be well aware that it will be all on her.

Recent reports have claimed that since the 33-year-old found out about the whole ordeal, she’s been keeping an extra close eye on all that Tristan Thompson is getting up to. Gaining back his girlfriend’s trust is evidently going to take some time.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians is set to document a portion of the drama in the 13th season, which is expected to premiere next month.