Trending on Twitter today: Nipsey Hussle, Tana Mongeau, Chungha and Purple Beck [Live Blog]

Good morning everyone! Welcome to our daily dose of what’s trending on Twitter today — always a mix of the often weird and the wonderful. These trends are for the USA and we’ll be keeping you updated during the day as to what’s new as the day develops.

Top trending topic on Twitter this morning? That’s right, it’s #MondayMotivation! A Monday stalwart (ie. it’s trending pretty much every week), this trend is born out of the fact that we all, well, hate Mondays!

The top tweet at the time of writing comes from the US Marines, who are trying to ease the pain of the weekend being over with a video showing paratroopers skydiving out of planes, with the caption Getting through this week is going to be a breeze!