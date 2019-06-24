Home > People

Trending on Twitter today: Nipsey Hussle, Tana Mongeau, Chungha and Purple Beck [Live Blog]

By
24th June 2019 9:38 AM ET
Purple Beck
Purple Beck are trending on Twitter today. Find out why below. Pic credit: Purple Beck
June 24th, 2019 09:23
June 24th, 2019 09:12
And then there was all the trends related to the BET Awards last night. The main one was the reaction to the tribute paid to Nipsey Hussle, who was gunned down earlier this year
Meanwhile, Tyler Perry also made it on to the Twitter trending list after his powerful and empowering speech at the awards ceremony, where he received the Ultimate Icon Award. Which comes back nicely to #MondayMotivation
June 24th, 2019 09:05
Discord, the voice and text chat app for gamers, recently went down, meaning it was No.7 in the top trending list this morning. Why did it go down? The answer is because of an outage at content delivery network Cloudflare which affected a huge number of sites across the internet — and meant Cloudflare was also trending
June 24th, 2019 08:46
June 24th, 2019 08:44
Next up we have Chungha, who is trending after performing her upcoming track Snapping for the first time — on the uber-popular series Running Man
June 24th, 2019 07:58

Good morning everyone! Welcome to our daily dose of what’s trending on Twitter today — always a mix of the often weird and the wonderful. These trends are for the USA and we’ll be keeping you updated during the day as to what’s new as the day develops.


Top trending topic on Twitter this morning? That’s right, it’s #MondayMotivation! A Monday stalwart (ie. it’s trending pretty much every week), this trend is born out of the fact that we all, well, hate Mondays!


The top tweet at the time of writing comes from the US Marines, who are trying to ease the pain of the weekend being over with a video showing paratroopers skydiving out of planes, with the caption Getting through this week is going to be a breeze!

