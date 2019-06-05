Tracy Morgan net worth: How much is $2million Bugatti car accident actor worth in 2019?

Comedian Tracy Morgan got into a minor accident on Tuesday afternoon only minutes after he bought a brand new 2012 Bugatti Veyron, reportedly worth about $2 million.

According to TMZ, the 30 Rock comedian bought the sports car yesterday, and minutes after he drove it into the busy streets of Manhattan, NYC, he and another driver in a $25,000 Honda CR-V side-swiped!

BuzzFeed reports that police said they received a call at about 1:20 p.m. about a car accident that occurred in Manhattan at the intersection of 42nd Street and Tenth Avenue.

When officers got to scene they found that two cars had been involved in a minor traffic incident.

It happened after the two cars stopped side-by-side before a red traffic light. When the light turned green Morgan took off. The Honda CR-V also took off, but after reportedly turning a little to the right it slightly touched Morgan’s gleaming Bugatti.

Although Morgan’s car only suffered a very slight scratch with no dents, the comedian appeared upset. Video that emerged online shows the 50-year-old comedian jumping out of his car and appear to bang on the window of the Honda CR-V.

The other driver, 61-year-old Jocelyn Madulid, claims she was left scared by the incident — and alleges that it was Morgan who was at fault.

A small crowd soon gathered at the scene and Morgan could be seen talking to the cops. He was later seen sitting in an ambulance, although he was reportedly not hurt. According to BuzzFeed, he only asked to sit in the ambulance to get out from the view of the public and people snapping photographs and taking videos.

He later took to Twitter to reassure his fans that he was fine.

Thanks for any concern but I am totally fine. My NEW CAR? We shall see. Love you all. — Tracy Morgan (@TracyMorgan) June 4, 2019

The latest incident comes five years after the comedian survived a car crash on the New Jersey Turnpike, when a Walmart tractor-trailer crashed into his vehicle. His friend and collaborator James McNair, 62, died in the accident.

How much is Tracy Morgan worth?

Being able to buy a $2 million Bugatti Veyron means Tracy Morgan is evidently very rich — but what is his net worth?

Tracy Jamel Morgan is best known for his role on Saturday Night Live (1996-2003) and for his Emmy-winning role in 30 Rock (2006-2013). He has also appeared in many movies and TV shows.

While his yearly earnings for his role on SNL is uncertain, it is reported that SNL actors may earn up to $300,000 per year for their roles.

Forbes reports that Morgan earned a salary of $75,000 per episode for his first season appearance on 30 Rock, and a total of over $1.5 million over the first season. By Season 6 of the show in 2012, he was said to be earning about $2.2 million per season. Morgan appeared on 30 Rock from 2006 to 2013.

He also reportedly made made about $5 million for his voice acting role in Rio 2 (2014).

His multi million settlement in the Walmart truck crash will have also contributed significantly to his net worth. Although Walmart’s payout to Morgan and another injured passenger Ardley Fuqua was not disclosed, Reuters reports that court documents indicate that Walmart might have paid a total of more than $90 million to the victims.

According to Reuters, the estimate of $90 million was derived by using the reported payout to James McNair’s family in 2015 as a benchmark. Court documents reportedly revealed that more than 90 percent of the total payout went to Morgan and Fuqua.

Based on that estimate — and Morgan’s purchase of a house worth $14 million in Alpine, New Jersey, in 2015 — Cheat Sheet estimates Morgan’s net worth in 2019 at more than $25 million, but probably less than $30 million.