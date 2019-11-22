Tori and Zach Roloff welcome baby girl and finally find out if she has dwarfism

Tori and Zach Roloff, stars of Little People, Big World, have welcomed a baby girl to the family. Tori put up a post on Instagram, revealing that Lilah Ray Roloff was born Tuesday at 6:52 pm, weighing in at 8 pounds and 9 ounces.

The happy couple has not yet stated if Lilah has dwarfism — but the birth marks the first time the couple will have found out for themselves.

The arrival of baby Lilah makes this a family of four. She joins her big brother, Jackson Kyle, who was born in May 2017. Jackson, like his father, has achondroplasia, which is the most common form of dwarfism.

At the time of writing, they have not confirmed whether or not Lilah also has achondroplasia.

The couple had first announced the pregnancy back in May when they posted a picture of themselves with Jackson, who was wearing a T-shirt with the words “big brother.”

In early November, grandmother Amy Roloff, reportedly revealed in a now-deleted Facebook live post, that the baby would be a little person. In the video, Amy said that her granddaughter would have the “same type of dwarfism as her dad Zachary and brother Jackson.”

She added that there would be a 50/50 chance that the new baby would be a little person like his father or an average-sized person. However, the video was deleted a few hours later.

Tori herself also opened up earlier this year about the possibility of the new baby being a little person, stating that there was a 50/50 chance of the child developing the gene that runs in the Roloff family.

However, she clearly said that they would not know for sure until the birth, as they wouldn’t be having any extra tests to find out.

Tori documented her pregnancy on social media, stating that at times, it has been rough. She commented in August that she wasn’t one of “those women who love being pregnant” but also said that she felt “blessed.”

Zach and Tori first met in 2010 and got married in 2015.