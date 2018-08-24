Top Chef star Tom Colicchio victim of Trump hate speech graffiti

Top Chef star and entrepreneur Tom Colicchio and his wife Lori Silverbush awoke to find hateful messages spray-painted on their lawn in Mattituck, New York on Tuesday.

The Associated Press reports that police say that the word “TRUMP” was sprayed on the yard and in red paint on the mailbox.

Also “Cuomo=Death to America” with a hammer and sickle was sprayed on their property. “Cynthia Nixon, Go Home, Silverbush and Padhma” and a star was painted in white.

Former actress Nixon is challenging New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo in the Democratic primary. Padma Lakshmi is the host of Top Chef with Colicchio.

The investigation is especially sensitive as political and religious symbols were painted with the scrawl on Tom Colicchio’s property.

Colicchio and his wife, Lori Silverbush, who is Jewish, shared their anger on Twitter.

Silverbush described this as part of a “swath of hate speech,” and shared more images of the graffiti.

“Cute touch: my name & a defaced Jewish star,” she tweeted.

“Wake up USA: POTUS tacitly applauds this. THIS is whats at stake in the upcoming elections. #Vote2018 #NeverAgain.”

On his social media, Colicchio shared he believes the incident was in response to his displaying a political sign in support of Democrat Perry Gershon who is running for Congress against Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin. Zeldin expressed regret on Facebook:

k:

Woke up this a.m. to a swath of hate speech painted across the property I share with @tomcolicchio and our 2 little boys. Cute touch: my name & a defaced Jewish star. Wake up USA: POTUS tacitly applauds this. THIS is whats at stake in the upcoming elections. #Vote2018 #NeverAgain pic.twitter.com/8tp3HYka2p — Lori Silverbush (@lsilverbush) August 21, 2018

This was in response for putting a @perrygershon yard sign up. What say you @leezeldin also my wife’s name a cross and a Jewish Star pic.twitter.com/vFKIJPaJhD — Tom Colicchio (@tomcolicchio) August 21, 2018

Silverbush thanked their neighbors and fans for their support.

To our friends/neighbors: thanks for the outpouring of love and support, we feel lucky to live here. And to the top notch Southold Highway Dept: thank u for washing away the hate.‘Top Chef’ Tom Colicchio responds to political graffiti at his Mattituck homehttps://t.co/5UfRDRYNY4 — Lori Silverbush (@lsilverbush) August 22, 2018

As Lori Silverbush pointed out, the graffiti has been washed away but the shock of what happened still remains. An investigation into who may have defaced the driveway and sidewalk is still ongoing.