Tom Hanks’ children: How many does he have and who by?

Actor Tom Hanks recently added another honor to his list of awards as he was presented the Cecille B. DeMille Award during the 77th annual Golden Globes ceremony on Sunday night.

His lovely family was seated right in front of the stage and was able to enjoy the moment Tom gave credit and respect to them for all they’ve endured for him.

Hanks receives the Cecille B. DeMille Award

Hanks was nominated for the Best Supporting Performance in a Motion Picture at the Globes for his portrayal of Fred Rogers in A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood. However, Brad Pitt claimed the award for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood in a group that also featured Anthony Hopkins, Al Pacino, and Joe Pesci.

However, he was already set to receive an award at the show, as it’d been previously announced that he and Ellen Degeneres would receive the Cecille B. DeMille, and Carol Burnett awards, respectively.

During his speech, Hanks recalled helpful acting advice he’d received over the years and other instances from his career but made sure to give particular thanks to his wife and children. He became choked up as he spoke of how they’d put up with him having to be away so much for his various jobs over the years.

“A man is blessed with a family sitting down front like that,” Hanks said after choking back tears and apologizing to the audience.

“A wife who is fantastic in every way, who has taught me what love is. Five kids who are braver and stronger and wiser than their old man is, and a loving group of people who have put [up] with me being away months and months and months at a time. Of course, otherwise, I wouldn’t be standing here if they didn’t have to put up with that,” Hanks said.

That begs the questions about Tom Hanks’ children in terms of just how many of them he has and with who.

Tom Hanks’ children and marriages

Actor Tom Hanks has been married many times on screen for different movie roles. However, in real life, he’s only been married twice.

Back in 1978, Hanks married actress Samantha Lewes. The couple had two children with son Colin arriving first in 1977, followed by daughter Elizabeth Ann in 1982.

Colin is currently 42 years old and has built a good career in Hollywood for himself. He’s had starring roles in the movie The House Bunny in 2008 and the CBS sitcom Life in Pieces this past year. Other roles have included the Fargo TV series and Jumanji: The Next Level.

Elizabeth Ann is 37 years old and was part of Hanks’ films Forrest Gump in 1994 and That Thing You Do! in 1996. She’s currently an accomplished writer with stories at The New York Times and Buzzfeed.

Tom Hanks and first wife Samantha Lewes officially divorced in 1987. However, in 1981, he met Rita Wilson while he was on the set of his early hit sitcom Bosom Buddies. The two eventually married seven years later.

Wilson is Hanks’ current wife and he has two sons with her, Chester Marlon aka Chet Hanks and Truman Theodore who was born in 1995.

Chet is now 29-years-old and also has been part of various roles for TV series including Empire, Shameless, and Curb Your Enthusiasm. He also had a bit of a rap career as Chet Haze and went to rehab in 2015 for his cocaine addiction. As of today’s he’s been sober since then.

Truman Theodore is the youngest of Hanks’ kids at age 24. He’s also yet to appear in any of his father’s movies, and so far is considered more of a mystery when it comes to what he’s up to. However, he’s still young and based on his father’s success could very well emerge as another Hanks success story.

That’s all four of Tom Hanks’ children, but he thanked five during his speech. So who is the fifth Hanks kid he mentioned? It’s possible Tom was referencing a grandchild. His son Chet has a daughter named Michaiah who Hanks may have also been including as part of his life.