Tom Brooks puts Darcey Silva on blast after ‘other man’ Michael slides into his DMs

Darcey Silva has been dealing with a lot of man drama lately and after her “other man” Michael contacted Tom Brooks, it looks like it may not be dying down any time soon.

Tom briefly shared a string of direct messages between himself and a man who goes by @fitness_journey1912 on Instagram. The string of Instagram story posts aren’t there anymore, but as with all things 90 Day Fiance, screenshots were taken before they came down.

For those who are confused by all of Darcey’s man drama, Michael is the same man who made claims recently that he was hooking up with Darcey behind Tom’s back. He went as far as to spill the beans to Tom’s sister Emma before recanting his entire story and claiming to be hacked.

Now, Michael is back and he’s doubling down on claims that he and Darcey Silva have been an item. But in a message from Michael to Tom Brooks, he made it clear that things were over between them and then he went into detail about what he described to be an erratic and drama-filled relationship — if you can even call it that.

Michael claims that he and Darcey are just “f**king” and they weren’t in a committed relationship. He also told Tom that, while he lives in the UK, he makes frequent trips to the U.S. for work.

In the shocking string of messages, it was also claimed that Darcey Silva lives on “daddy’s money.” How she affords her luxury lifestyle is always something that 90 Day Fiance fans are curious about.

One thing that Michael doesn’t seem to have in common with Tom Brooks and Jesse Meester is that he claims to not want to be on TV or have anything to do with the drama.

He also claims that, after initially coming forward with claims that they had been together, Michael only recanted his story because Darcey insisted and he says she even threatened lawyers.

Now, Tom has talked to both Jesse and Michael about their experiences with Darcey Silva. And with the accusations that have been made about Darcey, it’s not in her best interest to have these men comparing notes.

There have been rumors that both Tom and Darcey are filming something, though we don’t know if they are filming together.

Let’s just hope it’s not a second season together where we get to watch them dramatically break up the way we watched Darcey with Jesse.