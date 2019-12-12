Tom Brooks fires back after reports that he’s recruiting 90 Day Fiance cast members for his MLM downline

Subscribe to our Celebrity newsletter!

Tom Brooks has been working hard to extend his 15 minutes of reality TV fame into a lucrative MLM business, and from the looks of it, things have been working out well for him.

Then, the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star was put on blast on the latest episode of The Fraudcast podcast that is gaining popularity.

It turns out that Tom’s job that has him doing pop-ups all over the New Jersey area is an MLM (multilevel marketing) company called Organo Gold, a controversial company that has been making headlines lately.

Those who listen to The Fraudcast learned all about Organo Gold and those who run it. Those who haven’t listened yet, totally should. There was a lengthy explanation as to what an MLM is and why companies run in this manner can be so controversial.

When Tom Brooks popped up in New York City to party alongside the Season 7 cast of 90 Day Fiance, who was in town for the taping of the Tell All, many fans of the show wondered why. Then, it turned out Tom has a couple of new members of his downline in Tania Maduro and Syngin Colchester.

Yes, that’s right. Tom was busy recruiting for Organo while he was partying with the 90 Day Fiance cast. And he got called out on it.

Now, Tom is fighting back with a recent message on Instagram, where he claims people are hating on him because of his success. Here’s what he wrote:

“People who hate you because of a mere jealousy over your success hurt themselves in disguise. This is because you carry an image of who they wish they had become. Don’t hate them back because they may also become like you one day and it will mean hurting that image you carry! Anytime you try to do something great with your life, there are always going to be others trying to bring you down.”

In Tom’s lengthy message, he proved this was personal. He wrote, “Maybe you’ve got a shot at celebrity, and your name is finally starting to get out there, but the bad reviews are pouring in, and the critics are shouting at you.”

That is literally what is happening to Tom Brooks right now. He did get a little bit of celebrity and used it to boost his place in an MLM and beef up his downline.

Once word started getting out that Organo Gold was an MLM, many 90 Day Fiance fans started talking about it, and many were disgusted. Naturally, those are the “bad reviews” and the “critics.”

Or maybe they are just concerned people that are horrified by what has been going on.