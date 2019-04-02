Tokyo Vanity’s makeup line: Here’s what you need to know about The Crayon Case, Wuzzam Supa and Da Real BB Judy

On the latest episode of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, Tokyo Vanity threw a party to celebrate her makeup line — but those who follow her know that it’s actually been around for a while and that she’s not the only one involved.

If you’ve heard of The Crayon Case, then you already know about Tokyo Vanity’s makeup, which she works on with her best friend and New Orleans native Wuzzam Supa, whose real name is Raynell Steward.

The Crayon Case started gaining popularity first when they released the Box of Crayons eyeshadow palette. It was a huge deal when the palette came out as many beauty influencers gave it rave reviews and each one was well-deserved.

With 18 pans of high-quality shadow that had a really great color payoff, the Box of Crayons palette only cost $30, which is great compared to a lot of other high-end products. The palette, which sells out quick, is currently back in stock so if you’ve been waiting to get one, now is your chance!

Once the Box of Crayons palette started gaining popularity, so did The Crayon Case brand and rightfully so. Each makeup item is styled to look like a different school supply. The liquid eyeliner resembles a Sharpie pen, the false lashes come in a case that looks like a calculator and the brush set looks like a set of pencils and so on.

The concept has been very catchy, but even then it’s the quality of the products that keep fans coming back. In addition to being high quality, The Crayon Case is one of the few black-owned beauty brands to earn so much praise and owner Wuzzam Supa (Supa Cent) makes sure that everyone feels comfortable using the products, saying that the brand is “dedicated to amateur makeup users.”

Those who follow Tokyo Vanity closely already know that she and Wuzzam Supa are part of a three-friend group of best friends and all three of them have been incredibly successful and always lift each other up.

While Supa is The Crayon Case creator and has been highly successful with her beauty brand, Tokyo Vanity has made her name in music after reaching huge success with That’s My Best Friend and reached an even bigger audience with her Season 7 debut on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta.

The third best friend is Da Real BB Judy. She found success as the CEO of Kaleidoscope Hair Products, which she founded in 2014. All three ladies are now making the big bucks and making sure to support each other to make sure everyone stays successful.

Check out this eyebrow tutorial that Supa and Tokyo shared on Instagram Live. Just remember, this is Tokyo Vanity we’re talking about so this video is NSFW.

All three are worth following on social media as they often go live and a lot of what they share is incredibly entertaining. Not to mention that it’s refreshing to see a group of women cheering each other on as they each find and continue in their success.

