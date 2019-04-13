Tokyo Vanity fires back at Twitter troll: ‘I look better than you’

Don’t come for Tokyo Vanity if you don’t want her to come for you. One woman on Twitter found that out recently after she took a shot at the Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star.

It all started when the Twitter user going by the handle @Myihotposh tweeted, “Tokyo vanity have a bae and I can’t even get a txt back lord stop playing with me at least send me somebody to joce from time to joce f**k I am bored.”

It didn’t take long for Tokyo to see the tweet and fire right back, further proving that she’s got tons of confidence and she makes no apologies for it.

“I look better than you,” Tokyo Vanity tweeted.

I look better than you 🤷🏾‍♀️ https://t.co/DsDPkQuSH2 — LIL ROMNEY (@TOKYOxVANITY) April 13, 2019

Then, the Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star took things one step further by reposting on Instagram and adding a photo of the woman who dissed her plus this caption, “Yo lil brother from good times lookin ass got way too much confidence.”

As you can probably imagine, the dragging began as Tokyo’s fans took aim in the comments section, clearly upset that she would even try to take a shot at Tokyo.

“I swear that’s my momma ID photo from the 80s,” wrote one Instagram follower.

Another wrote, “Im dead she just got. Caught lackin tryna throw shade.”

Yet another comment says, “She can’t get a text back because her confidence is full of negative energy @tokyoxvanity got a bae because she is beautiful inside and out. How the hell you hate on someone else for having a relationship because the energy you put in the air is probably pushing men away? That’s like hating on someone having a job but you didn’t even apply.”

Of course, Twitter let the woman know that she was being dragged and now she’s responded back.

I never called you ugly 😂and too much confident seem like you lacking it,you had to do all of that so your followers could help I am dead but alright Ms. Shreveport😘 https://t.co/MGItbdLFg3 — FuelToMyiFire (@MyiHotPosh) April 13, 2019

“I never called you ugly and too much confident seem like you lacking it,you had to do all of that so your followers could help I am dead but alright Ms. Shreveport,” she wrote.

Let this be a lesson that Tokyo Vanity is watching and she will respond to the shade. Now if someone can pass the popcorn.

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta airs Mondays at 8/7c on VH1.