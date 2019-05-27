Tokyo Jetz announces pregnancy: Who is her boyfriend and baby daddy?

Toyko Jetz revealed her baby bump during a recent show and confirmed that she is pregnant on Instagram. In a statement to her 1.3 million followers, the Jacksonville rapper said she had been touring while pregnant since December last year.

“We decided to keep you private in December because of how important we believe peace is. My entire tour I performed through hell with you but I’d go through it again a million times over to meet you…you been tryna cause a scene at almost every show popping out, well say hi Amir ..we do this for you now.”

This left fans wondering who her boyfriend and baby daddy is. While the No Problems rapper frequently talks about her boyfriend on social media, she has not revealed his identity.

The Floridian rapper is also known for criticizing men in her music. In her hit record No Problems, Tokyo speaks on baby mama drama and infidelity.

In a Breakfast Club Power 105.1 FM interview, Tokyo spoke about her relationship problems with men in the past, thus sparking interest in her baby daddy’s identity.

Love and Hip Hop star Tokyo Vanity was among those to congratulate Tokyo Jetz on being pregnant with a baby boy.

Jason Mitchell, who is best known for his portrayal as Eazy-E in Straight Outta Compton, previously showed interest in Toyko Jetz but the rapper said that they are just friends.

It is unclear how long Tokyo has been in a relationship with her partner and baby daddy but she reportedly got pregnant in December.

The 20-year-old rapper is signed to T.I’s Grand Hustle Records.