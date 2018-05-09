Todd Chrisley reveals bandage on his neck: Here’s what happened to him

Last night on the season premiere of Chrisley Knows Best, Todd Chrisley left fans confused when they noticed a bandage on his neck.

His family teased him about wearing a turtleneck during an outing, but his reason for having it on was far more serious.

During the brand new episode of Chrisley Knows Best, Todd Chrisley revealed that his salivary gland had burst.

He reportedly needed to repair the damage done, and he is filming the show as the healing process takes its course.

Chrisley’s neck was bandaged during his commentary as well, meaning it was there for everyone to see, and there were some concerned fans.

Todd Chrisley’s health issue has not not been widely publicized, with most people finding out what happened to the reality star when he talked about it on the show.

Chrisley has made headlines for other reasons recently, but the burst salivary gland was not one of them.

Moving forward, things look good for Todd Chrisley. The show is taped in advance, so being that nothing new has been reported about his health, it appears he makes a full recovery.

This is, obviously, good news for fans of Chrisley Knows Best.

Chrisley Knows Best airs Tuesdays at 10/9c on USA Network.