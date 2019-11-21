Tim Tebow shares Instagram video of painful goodbye to his dog Bronco

Tim Tebow shared a video on his Instagram page that is a definite tear-jerker if you are a lover of dogs or even just a Tebow fan.

The former college football and NFL star quarterback is mourning the loss of his beloved dog, Bronco, and fans from all over the world are chiming in with their condolences.

One of the toughest goodbyes

Tebow posted on his Instagram page Wednesday that losing his pet was one of the hardest things he has ever had to deal with.

“One of the toughest goodbyes. Wanted to make a special tribute to the sweetest boy ever – thank you for all the joy you brought and all the memories.”

Tebow, who told AOL.com that he got Bronco as a gift back in 2010, the same year that he was drafted by the Denver Broncos, also posted a pictorial tribute to his favorite canine.

Bronco was there for it all

Tim Tebow has enjoyed a rollercoaster life in the sports world ever since he was drafted by the Denver Broncos, and Bronco was there to see him through it all.

Tebow played just two seasons in Denver, and Tebow mania was all the rage. Despite leading the Broncos to a playoff win against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Tebow was let go by the Broncos after the 2011 season and was signed by the New York Jets in 2012.

After one season in the Big Apple, Tebow was released. After the NFL, Tebow, with his faithful little buddy Bronco, focused on baseball.

Since 2016, Tebow has risen from Single-A ball to Triple AAA and is currently a member of the New York Mets organization with Syracuse.

All that time, Tebow had Bronco by his side as much as possible. Tebow often referred to Bronco as “his son” on Twitter, showing how special Bronco was to the former Heisman winner.