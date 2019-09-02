Tim Malcolm turns attention from gold eye gels into golden opportunity

Tim Malcolm is an entrepreneur in every sense of the word. Not only does he run his own gun customization company, but the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star is capitalizing on his reality TV stardom even after he is criticized for his incredibly metrosexual ways.

When Tim flew to Colombia to meet Jeniffer Tarazona for the first time, he was seen slapping some gold undereye pads on his face. He explained that he wanted to look fresh when he landed rather than looking tired and disheveled. And that makes sense, because when have we ever seen Tim looking anything less than crisp.

Anyway, Tim’s gold undereye pads coupled with his pristine manicure have many 90 Day Fiance fans talking about him and questioning his manliness. And when he did land in Colombia and finally got to spend some time with Jeniffer, she was so put off by his perfect nails and over the top preening that she told Tim that he was a “pussy.”

While Jennifer may not have appreciated Tim’s attention to detail, many 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers definitely do. So much so that they are sending him messages, wanting to know where he got those undereye pads that were seen on the show.

Not one to miss out on an opportunity, Tim took that interest in which beauty products he was using and partnered up with Beauty Kitchen to help advertise their website and also, to offer Tim’s fans a discount on products ordered from them.

On Instagram, when telling everyone about the deal, Tim said, “Hey guys, I’ve been getting 100s of DMs over the past two weeks with everyone wanting to know where I get these life-saving eye pads from.”

Tim continued, “I wanted to share with you the company and I was also able to get in contact and they’re such a fan of the show that they’re going to offer all of my fans 30 percent off using code ‘Gringo.'”

That’s when he directed everyone to the Beauty Kitchen website to get their own undereye pads so their lives can also be saved.

Tim Malcolm’s Instagram video can be seen here.

It’s not clear exactly what Tim Malcolm’s reward is for sending customers to Beauty Kitchen, but it’s not uncommon for 90 Day Fiance stars to partner with companies and to promote products on their social media accounts as they gain popularity with TLC viewers.

In Tim’s case, this partnership makes more sense than most because he was actually seen wearing the eye gels on the show.

Sign up now for your Celebrity news alerts!

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.