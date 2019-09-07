Tim Malcolm defends Jeniffer Tarazona over car seat backlash

Tim Malcolm from 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days has a reputation for stepping in and sticking up for his friends when he feels they’ve been unfairly attacked. He’s taken up for Darcey and Tom already and even vouched for Avery Mills.

And now, Tim is speaking up for his Colombian girlfriend Jeniffer Tarazona, who has drawn the ire of viewers after they saw her daughter improperly buckled (or unbuckled, rather) in a car seat as they drove back from the airport together.

In a totally unrelated photo of Tim and Jeniffer that he posted to Instagram on Saturday, a Before the 90 Days viewer commented, saying,”She blocked me because I was concerned about her daughter not being safe in the car not being buckled in or her even paying attention that her daughter was roaming around in a moving car.”

Tim tried to explain, responding to the comment, “in South America they don’t use car seats like we do.”

And just like that, the debate was on as to whether or not Jeniffer should have buckled her daughter into a car seat properly and whether Tim should have refused to film the TLC series until she did.

“I know they don’t but it’s a safety thing what if there was an accident that baby would fly right out the window or windshield,” the commenter fired back. “It’s common sense to want to make sure your child’s safe and she should have kept her arm in front of her chest so she wouldn’t roam the car while it’s moving.”

“I know but it’s a different world there. You can’t expect for people to behave like Americans in other countries that don’t do things the same way we do them here,” Tim argued. “Every country is different. Some things good and some things bad – just the way it is.”

The original commenter fired back at Tim, “It’s just sad and regardless of it being a different country it’s just common sense to protect your child and prevent harm.”

Someone else chimed in, “I feel he could have refused to film or continue in the vehicle until the little girl was secured safely. Just my opinion.”

A few people did chime in, in Jeniffer’s defense, trying to explain how many other countries don’t regular car seats like it’s done in the U.S. But lax laws still weren’t an excuse for some of the Before the 90 Days fans, who felt like both Tim and Jeniffer should have exercised better judgment.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.