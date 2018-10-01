Tiler Peck: Who is NYC ballet dancer on Dancing with the Stars?

Tiler Peck, a well-known professional ballet dancer, is performing tonight on Dancing With The Stars. Peck will open the night of competitions by dancing a number with the Dancing With The Stars pros.

The New York City Ballet principal dancer will dance to On Broadway, following choreography designed by Emmy-winning Mandy Moore. But while she’s performing the opening number, Tiler Peck won’t be joining the cast of professionals on the show. Who is this ballet dancer with an impressive career?

Peck was born in Bakersfield, California and she began dancing and training at the age of two at her mother’s dance studio, Bakersfield Dance Company.

When she was seven years old, she worked privately with former Bolshoi Ballet principal dancer Alla Khaniashvili in Hollywood. She continued to impress with her skills and talents, studying at Conjunctive Point in Culver City, California at age 11.

Tiler Peck attended the Westside School of Ballet in Santa Monica, the School of American Ballet – the official school of New York City Ballet. In in 2004, she became an apprentice with New York City Ballet.

After dancing for years, she was promoted to soloist in December 2006 and principal dancer in October 2009. Peck is a prime example of how hard work and dedication can bring great results.

But Tiler Peck isn’t just a dancer. She’s also a businesswoman, as she’s the designer of Tiler Peck Designs for Body Wrappers. She has her own collection of leotards, dresses, tutus, shorts, skirts, and tunics for ballet dancers. Peck has used her own experience to create and design the products for active ballet dancers.

Peck’s impressive career has resulted in Hulu doing a documentary about her. Ballet Now is a movie that follows Tiler’s journey as she becomes the first woman to curate The Music Center’s famed BalletNOW program.

The movie shows fans how Tiler works with world-class dancers to pull off her unique vision for the program. In the trailer shown above, she also explains how the program will combine different kinds of dance, including tap, Hip-Hop, ball, t and other styles.

Tiler Peck starred as a child dancer in Donnie Darko from 2001, playing Beth Farmer. In 2010, she worked as a ballet consultant in the movie, Black Swan.

Tiler usually doesn’t share much from her personal life, but she married New York City principal ballet dancer Robert Fairchild, on June 22, 2014, in New York, but the two separated in 2017 after three years of marriage.

Dancing With The Stars airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.