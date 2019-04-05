Home > People

Tiger Merritt, frontman of Morning Teleportation, has died

5th April 2019 9:29 AM ET
Tiger Merritt
Morning Teleportation frontman Tiger Merritt has died. Pic credit: Morning Teleportation/Facebook

Tiger Merritt, the lead vocalist for the psychedelic rock band Morning Teleportation, has passed away. Many fans have paid tribute on social media following the tragic news of his death. Merritt’s cause of death has not been revealed.

Morning Teleportation announced on their official Facebook page that their frontman Tiger Merritt has died.

“It is with very heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Tiger Merritt. All who knew him understood that he was an anomaly; we’ve never met someone like him in our lifetime.

“His musicianship inspired us. His smile was contagious. He was one of the kindest souls that we’ve ever come across, and it hurts to think about how he won’t be a hard-to-reach phone call away.

“We want to thank everyone who has supported Tiger and our project, every fan, and every friend.”

Morning Teleportation was formed in 2009. The band, which consist of Travis Goodwin, Tres Coker, and Paul Wilkerson and the late Tiger Merritt have performed at the Bonnaroo Music Festival, Sasquatch! Music Festival and many others.

Tiger Merritt was not recently active on his Instagram account, the last posting being in July 2016.

Many fans, along with music groups Cage The Elephant and Bad Cop posted tributes to Tiger Merritt, with many noting musical talent and friendliness.

