Tiger Merritt, frontman of Morning Teleportation, has died

Tiger Merritt, the lead vocalist for the psychedelic rock band Morning Teleportation, has passed away. Many fans have paid tribute on social media following the tragic news of his death. Merritt’s cause of death has not been revealed.

Morning Teleportation announced on their official Facebook page that their frontman Tiger Merritt has died.

“It is with very heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Tiger Merritt. All who knew him understood that he was an anomaly; we’ve never met someone like him in our lifetime.

“His musicianship inspired us. His smile was contagious. He was one of the kindest souls that we’ve ever come across, and it hurts to think about how he won’t be a hard-to-reach phone call away.

“We want to thank everyone who has supported Tiger and our project, every fan, and every friend.”

Morning Teleportation was formed in 2009. The band, which consist of Travis Goodwin, Tres Coker, and Paul Wilkerson and the late Tiger Merritt have performed at the Bonnaroo Music Festival, Sasquatch! Music Festival and many others.

Tiger Merritt was not recently active on his Instagram account, the last posting being in July 2016.

Many fans, along with music groups Cage The Elephant and Bad Cop posted tributes to Tiger Merritt, with many noting musical talent and friendliness.

Heartbroken to hear the news of Tiger Merritt of @amteleportation. We are honored to have spent time with him in our studio. Thank you, Tiger. We’ll never forget you. pic.twitter.com/CPg8lTkAzA — Audiotree (@audiotreemusic) April 4, 2019

Can’t believe I’m typing this, but we lost another dear friend today…. Tiger @amteleportation was an inspiration for us. Such a sensitive, kind, loving soul. Heartbreaking doesn’t even describe this loss pic.twitter.com/9KuKf6zwbi — Cage The Elephant (@CageTheElephant) April 4, 2019

Truly saddened to hear of the passing of Tiger Merritt. Dude was extremely talented. @amteleportation became one of my favorite bands of the past few years. I was fortunate to see them a couple times. #morningteleporation #tigermerritt pic.twitter.com/QuXAT98hqO — Ty Goodwin (@TyGoodwin) April 5, 2019

RIP Tiger Merritt. It was an honor to have shared the stage with you. You were an incredible songwriter and a gentle kind soul. Praying for the Bowling Green community, all of the families & friends ❤️🖤 — Bad Cop (@BadCopMusic) April 5, 2019