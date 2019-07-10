Tiffany from 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way gives birth to a baby girl

It turns out those Tiffany Franco pregnancy rumors were true! It was just revealed that the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star has given birth to a baby girl!

Tiffany Franco and Ronald Smith welcomed their first child together on July 3. According to People, their daughter was born at 7:35 am and weighed in at 8 lbs. 3 ounces. She is 19 inches long.

It was revealed that Tiffany and Ronald named their new baby girl Carley Rose after initially having a hard time finding the right name. She joins Tiffany’s 9-year-old son Daniel.

Tiffany and Daniel moved to South Africa at the start of the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way season so that Tiffany and Ronald could get married. The two met earlier while she was on vacation there and quickly fell in love.

While Ronald was not able to come to the U.S., it looks like he and Tiffany had a great reason for trying to be together despite that obstacle.

After news of Carley Rose’s birth, Tiffany took to Instagram to finally share a few photos. The first being her ultrasound photo.

Tiffany previously shared that she was just shy of her 18th birthday when she gave birth to Daniel. Her pregnancy was a complete surprise all the way up until she went into labor.

She certainly can’t say that this time around. A newly shared pregnancy photo proves that Tiffany enjoyed her pregnancy and she was sporting quite a baby bump!

Congratulations to Tiffany and Ronald on their bundle of joy! We can’t wait to see her introduced on the TLC show.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Mondays at 9/8c on TLC.