Tiffany Franco’s cryptic post has 90 Day Fiance fans wondering if she dumped Ronald

When Tiffany Franco moved to South Africa, she knew Ronald had a gambling problem. The 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star took a risk, hoping things would work out for herself, her son Daniel and Ronald, who had just been let out of a halfway house when she arrived.

Ever since, 90 Day Fiance fans have been hoping that Ronald would keep his life together and that everything would work out for the new family. But a new Instagram post from Tiffany has many worried that Ronald may have fallen back into his old ways.

It’s this photo of a sad-looking Tiffany that she shared on Saturday that has 90 Day Fiance fans wondering if Tiffany has left Ronald or if a split is coming soon.

In the caption, she wrote, “When I was first dating Ronald before I knew about the gambling I was so blissfully happy… no stress just f**king happy. How things and people change…”

Apparently not wanting to hear from those who have been watching her story play out, Tiffany turned off the comments on the post.

We already know that, upon moving to South Africa and marrying Ronald, Tiffany got pregnant and had his baby, Carley Rose. It should be a joyful time for the newlyweds and the new family. Clearly, that’s not the case since Tiffany is now posting about “stress” and “how things and people change.”

It was just days ago that Tiffany posted a video of “MY BOYS” showing off Ronald and Daniel play fighting. So what changed in a mere matter of days that has Tiffany talking about Ronald’s gambling problem and how much he has changed?

