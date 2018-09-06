Thorn: The Ashton Kutcher Foundation that uses tech to help save kids from sexual abuse

While you may know him best from That 70’s Show and being the young ex-husband of Demi Moore, Ashton Kutcher has interests far wider than acting. After leaving parts of Hollywood behind him, he’s worked on launching several companies that have done well, including a charity start-up that wants to eliminate technology when it comes to abusing kids. The initiative is called Thorn.

Ashton Kutcher is a co-founder and works along with a fairly large group of professionals, including his ex-wife, Demi Moore, who is also a co-founder of Thorn. The initiative was inspired after seeing the spread of child sexual abuse being facilitated through the Web. The Web has allowed some child sex trafficking to slip under the radar, even as the market has grown bigger.

According to Thorn’s website, the charity builds powerful products using technology to help these children. That includes everything from resources to awareness campaigns. The charity encourages tech companies, law enforcement, and NGOs to get involved.

The website explains that they work to identify the victims, try to deter abusers and disrupt the platforms where this kind of thing is taking place. One of the ways they do this is by their Spotlight product. It’s based on insights from survivor surveys, where they work to help law enforcement make the best of the short period of time they have to find these victims. This could include identifying patterns, locations, people and all the other details that can be helpful.

According to Thorn’s website Spotlight was introduced in 2016 and has helped law enforcement identify on average eight kids per day who are victims or potential victims, reduce critical search time by 65% and locate a total of 5,791 victimized kids.

The charity is run by volunteers, so visit the website to see how you can get involved.

Did you know Ashton Kutcher was the co-founder of Thorn?