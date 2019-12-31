Thomas Kail: Who is Michelle Williams’ fiance and what is his net worth?

Subscribe to our Celebrity newsletter!

Hamilton director Thomas Kail is engaged to actress Michelle Williams. Williams is also reportedly pregnant with their first child together.

The news that Kail and Williams are engaged comes after they were recently spotted holding hands while on a walk together in London.

Williams was wearing a diamond ring believed to be an engagement ring. She was also reportedly spotted buying baby clothes at a maternity boutique in Kensington.

Kail and Williams are believed to have met on the set of the biographical miniseries Fosse/Verdon, which aired on FX in Spring 2019. Kail directed and produced multiple episodes in the eight-episode miniseries.

Williams’ engagement to Kail comes after she separated from her husband, singer, songwriter, and producer Phil Elverum. Elverum and Williams married in 2018 and divorced less than a year later in 2019.

Williams had previously been in a relationship with actor Heath Ledger who died in January 2008 from an accidental overdose.

Williams and Ledger shared a daughter, Matilda, who is now 14 years old.

So, yes, the news is out: actress Michelle Williams and director Tommy Kail are having a child together and engaged to be married.

I hope this means she's be doing more theater, rather than he'll be doing less. pic.twitter.com/4f7sCu3Kgi — New York Theater (@NewYorkTheater) December 31, 2019

Who is Thomas Kail?

Thomas Kail is a film and theater director best known for directing Lin-Manuel Miranda’s musicals, In the Heights and Hamilton.

Kail was raised in Alexandria, Virginia. He attended the prestigious Sidwell Friends School and Wesleyan University.

After graduating from Wesleyan University, he worked with the American Stage Company in New Jersey as an assistant stage manager.

He directed many other theater productions, including A Bus Stop Play and Broke-ology.

Thomas Kail received a Tony Award nomination for his work on In The Heights. He won the 2016 Tony Award for directing the Broadway production of Hamilton.

Kail also directed episodes of TV series, such as Grease Live! and 2 Broke Girls.

Kail and Williams worked together on the FX miniseries Fosse/Verdon, based on the life of the actress and singer Gwen Verdon and her partnership with the famed choreographer Bob Fosse. Williams starred as Verdon in the series, alongside Sam Rockwell as Bob Fosse.

Williams won an Emmy Award for outstanding lead actress for her role in Fosse/Verdon.

Kail was previously married to the stage actress Angela Christian.

Thomas Kail net worth 2019

Thomas Kail’s net worth is uncertain. Multiple online sources give different estimates of his net worth. Some estimate his net worth at $10 million, while others estimate it as high as $38 million.

We are unable to independently confirm the estimates stated by these sources.