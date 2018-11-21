Cosplaying is an international sensation that over nearly two decades has evolved from a hobby for many fans, to a mainstay of the convention circuit and big business.

While many of the professionals top the lists of the best known cosplayers in the world, there are a number of amateurs that are just as passionate about it.

The other thing they share in common is that many of the sexiest female cosplayers of 2018 use Instagram to showcase their cosplays in progress, and again when they have been completed.

As the year draws to an end, we look back at the sexiest female cosplayers on Instagram in 2018.

Jessica Nigri leads the pack

Jessica Nigri is often referred to as the Queen of Cosplay, having turned what was once a bit of a hobby into a successful modeling career and thriving business as a brand ambassador.

Nigri is always in demand for cons around the world, and has one of the strongest social media fan bases of all cosplayers.

Bitten by Vampy

VampyBitMe is also known as Linda Le, and is cosplay royalty for her modeling done for Otacool 2.

Cosplaying and modeling aren’t her only outlets, she is a sponsored gamer by MadCatz, and works as an armor and costume prop maker for Manhattan Industries.

She is the Final Fantasy

Amie Lynn, who is better known as Miss Habit, is one of the best known, and sexiest cosplayers in the world.

For more than a decade, she has been one of the top international cosplayers, pulling off some performances that are considered among the best ever.

Her cosplay of Lighting from Final Fantasy XIII is possibly her best known, and some argue one of the ten best ever.

Just call me Alodia

Alodia Gosiengfiao is undoubtedly one of the sexiest female cosplayers on Instagram in 2018.

This Filipina cosplayer is possibly one of the biggest internationally, and may soon be considered the best in the world.

She has spun her cosplaying into a career as a model, brand spokesperson, television presenter, actress, and a singer.

According to IMDb, she is considered one of the most influential women in the Philippines. She still cosplays for fun, and hire, and always looks amazing when she gets into character.

A hot new favorite

Katyuska Moonfox is not all that new to cosplay, but she is moving up the rankings of the sexiest female cosplayers around.

One, two, Leeana’s coming for you!

Leena Vamp is a true name brand in cosplay that can literally make almost any character she takes on sexy, as she did with Wes Craven’s creation Freddy Krueger.

These amazing cosplayers kept Instagram sexy and riveting throughout 2018, and many thanks to them for sharing their passion and art with us all.

It is a safe bet that they will appear on the 2019 top cosplayer lists as well, but you can check them out now and enjoy their transformations.