The Rock ice cream connection: Dwayne Johnson’s Salt and Straw partnership brings new holiday flavors

Can you smell what The Rock is cooking? Based on his latest venture, it’s unique flavors of ice cream just in time for the holidays. The Rock ice cream partnership involves former WWE superstar-turned-actor Dwayne Johnson teaming up with Portland-based Salt and Straw.

He’s known to indulge in their popular selections as part of his cheat meals, and now he’s helping others indulge in some unique new flavors.

The Rock reveals partnership, new ice cream flavors

On Monday, Johnson posted a six-minute video to his Instagram page to talk about his love for ice cream. He also spoke about his recent investment in Salt and Straw. Johnson said the investment was made along with business partner Dany Garcia.

However, the biggest reveal included the two new Dwanta Claus ice cream flavors that Rock helped the company create. They each utilize ideas associated with Rock’s popular cheat meals, which he often posts about on his Instagram page.

Now, he’s created a new batch of cheat meal goodness, which will serve as delicious treats for many people as they enjoy the holiday season.

The new flavors arrive under Rock’s alter ego, Dwanta Claus. In a separate post, Rock showed off the Dwanta Claus ice cream five-pint package, including the two exclusive new flavors he helped cook up.

They are I Saw Mommy Kissing Dwanta Claus and The Rock’n Around the Christmas Tree. Those two ice creams arrive, along with Peppermint Cocoa, Chocolate Gooey Brownie, and Cinnamon Chai Spiced Eggnog.

I Saw Mommy Kissing Dwanta Claus features an update to Salt and Straw’s classic kiss cookie. It features peanut butter chocolate chip cookie dough along with milk chocolate caramel fudge swirl. To make it naughty, they added in some rich whiskey ice cream.

For Rock’n Around the Christmas Tree, they took gooey brownies with buttery frosting. They took inspiration from a fruitcake by adding raspberry jam and glace cherries to Pacific Northwest spruce ice cream.

As mentioned in his IG post, part of the proceeds from sales will go to the Make-A-Wish Foundation. The Dwanta Claus five-pack is available here and goes for $65 before shipping and taxes. Salt and Straw ships nationwide for those looking for a delicious gift for someone.

The news of The Rock ice cream partnership comes on the heels of the success of his latest movie. Jumanji: The Next Level was the top draw at the box office this past weekend, generating at least $60 million in revenue for its debut.

"Jumanji: The Next Level" exceeded expectations with an estimated $60 million debut in North America, and "Frozen 2" broke the $1 billion mark at the global box office https://t.co/vExshAvvf5 pic.twitter.com/0VaY32V3AC — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) December 15, 2019

Dwayne Johnson has shown himself to be a symbol of what can be achieved for one’s physique, success, and finances. Basically, it’s good to be The Rock, and now he can cheat on his own ice cream creations whenever he wishes to.

See more of Salt and Straw’s ice cream creations at their official Instagram here.