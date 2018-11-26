The real El Azul in Narcos: Facts about Juan Jose Esparragoza Moreno

Juan Jose Esparragoza Moreno, aka El Azul, is one of the most powerful and elusive Mexican drug lords. In Narcos: Mexico he is a member of the DFS police agency, who grants Felix Gallardo and the Guadalajara cartel protection and is effectively one of its founding members.

In an effort to curb the corruption of the DFS, Esparragoza Moreno was arrested for the third time in March 1986 for drug trafficking. He was also punished for his alleged role in the murder of DEA agent Enrique Camarena.

Juan José Esparragoza was sentenced to seven years and two months and was released in 1993 after serving six years of the sentence.

El Azul continued his criminal career after being released from prison by joining the Juarez Cartel with Amado Carrillo Fuentes. He eventually formed an alliance with the Sinaloa Cartel staying under the radar as a leader of the Mexican drug cartel run by El Chapo Guzman and Ismael ‘El Mayo’ Zambada.

El Azul had a reputation as a peacemaker among the Mexican drug cartels and has organized summits among rival drug gangs to end violence, according to a Business Insider report.

Is El Azul dead?

El Azul reportedly died in 2014 from a heart attack. Authorities have been unable to confirm his death, as it would be convenient for the drug lord if he was presumed dead. His son José Juan Esparragoza Jiménez, who was arrested on drug charges in 2014, claimed that his father has indeed passed away.