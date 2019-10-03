The Muffs singer Kim Shattuck death: What is ALS?

Kim Shattuck, the lead singer and guitarist for The Muffs, has died at age 56.

Kim’s husband, Kevin Sutherland, confirmed on Instagram that the singer died in her sleep after a two-year battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

“This morning the love of my life Kim passed peacefully in her sleep after a two year struggle with ALS,” he wrote in an Instagram post that was re-posted by Shattuck’s former bandmate, Melanie Vammen.

“I am the man I am today because of her. She will live with all of us through her music, our shared memories and in her fierce creative spirit,” he continued. “I love you always my Kimmy. Thank you for sharing your life with me.”

On The Muffs official Facebook page, band members Ronnie Barnett and Roy McDonald released a statement on Kim’s death.

“We are very sorry to announce the passing of our bandmate and dear friend Kim Shattuck. Besides being a brilliant songwriter, rocking guitarist and singer/screamer extraordinaire, Kim was a true force of nature.”

The statement continued, revealing that Kim Shattuck worked on the band’s last album while battling ALS. “While battling ALS Kim produced our last album, overseeing every part of the record from tracking to artwork. She was our best friend and playing her songs was an honor. Goodbye Kimba. We love you more than we could ever say.”

What is ALS?

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, is a progressive nervous system disease that affects the nerves in the brain and spine. According to the Mayo Clinic, ALS is a fatal disease with no cure and symptoms may include difficulty walking, slurred speech, behavioral changes, and general muscle weakness and cramping. While up to 10 percent of cases of ALS are hereditary, a vast majority of causes are unknown.

Kim Shattuck: The punk rocker

Kim Shattuck started her career playing bass for The Pandoras. After they disbanded, Kim started The Muffs with former Pandoras guitarist, Melanie Vammen. The Muffs went on to release four studio albums in the 90s and released more music and toured in the 2000s after disbanding.

She briefly joined the Pixies after the original member, Kim Deal, left the band in 2013.

Several fans have paid tribute to Km Shattuck’s legacy.

Kim Shattuck was cooler than most of us will ever be. RIP to another incredible artist gone too soon pic.twitter.com/AOz2tiTIgC — Philip Obenschain (@pobenschain) October 2, 2019

Absolutely gutted to hear that Kim Shattuck has passed after a battle with ALS. Immensely talented, inspirational, ferocious and sweet whether with the Pandoras, Muffs, Pixies or Coolies. An absolute icon. pic.twitter.com/Reu9QuAJ6S — 1-2-3-4 Go! Records (@1234gorecords) October 2, 2019

Heartbroken to learn that Kim Shattuck of The Muffs has died. Love to her family, friends, fans and those she inspired. Rest In Peace, Kim. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/5yHxA6zQNY — Amoeba Music (@amoebamusic) October 3, 2019

Kim Shattuck has died at 56 and is remembered for her singing and songwriting abilities. She is survived by her husband.