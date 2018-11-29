The first photos from the Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh wedding reception

Fans are raving over the first photos to reach the public from the Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh wedding reception which took place yesterday.

The Bollywood couple held their second wedding reception in Mumbai, looking like the epitome of high style in ensembles by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, and Rohit Bal, respectively.

Couple chose own outfits

The couple broke with their tradition of wearing Sabyasachi by choosing their own outfits for this reception, and the reactions have been overwhelmingly positive on Instagram where over 5.9 million people piled in to like their wedding photos across their two accounts in a matter of only a few hours.

Padukone goes for nude tones

Deepika chose to go with subtle nudes when it came to putting together her makeup. The dewy tones she chose helped accentuate the overall white look she was aiming for with the sindoor and choorha providing just enough red hue blending to maintain hints of the traditional first-time bride look.

It’s a family affair

A few photos are beginning to make their way to social media, primarily from and of, family and close friends of the happy couple. The earliest to go public is one with the Padukone and Bhavnani families.

Keeping the facts straight

The first of their wedding receptions was in Bengaluru on November 21, after a very quiet and private wedding ceremony in Italy’s Lake Como on November 14 and 15.

While that took care of the legalities of their union, they still had to respect proper traditions, and have repeated their nuptials for friends and family.

While this may seem excessive, among the elite of Bollywood this is not at all unusual, as one ceremony is often for the inner circle, and another for the public.

Not done yet

A third reception will be held on December first for industry friends, and end just before Priyanka Chopra weds Nick Jonas on December second.

Best of luck to the new couple, and wishes for many happy and healthy years together.