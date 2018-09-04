The best Beyonce birthday memes and GIFs as singer celebrates big day

Beyonce is celebrating her birthday today, September 4. The queen of pop, dance, success — and well, the world — is turning 37 years old.

And what better way to celebrate Queen B’s birthday than with the best birthday memes and GIFs, which you can also use when your friends are celebrating their own birthdays. Without further ado, let Beyonce get all the attention…

Are you the one who likes to be the center of attention? Hate waiting for your friends to reach out on your birthday to congratulate you?

Well, why not send them the meme above, letting them know it’s your birthday? It’s a classy way to let them know you want attention without being over the top.

Have a friend who will dance like Beyonce in the club? Well, why not celebrate with this Beyonce GIF, throwing it down for the birthday queen?

Sometimes, there’s just that special friend who needs the birthday crown. A GIF or meme doesn’t have to be over-the-top to be remembered. A simple “happy birthday queen” will do the trick!

Need to make a birthday message special? Why not use this meme above? Surely, Beyonce’s birthday should be a national holiday. Right?

Let’s face it – a good birthday celebration shouldn’t be without a good dance party. Luckily, there are plenty of GIFs available from Beyonce’s video for 7/11.

This GIF perfectly captures us at Monsters and Critics, as we wish Beyonce a very happy birthday.

What is your favorite Beyonce birthday meme and GIF?