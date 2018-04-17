The Bellamy Brothers release new book: Let Your Love Flow, The Life and Times

The Bellamy Brothers have released new book called Let Your Love Flow, The Life and Times of The Bellamy Brothers.

The book is out now after being released in paperback on April 14, and tells the “incredible story of country music’s greatest international ambassadors”.

It is written in the brothers’ own words with contributions from Variety magazine writer Michael Kosser.

The Bellamy Brothers — David and Homer _ are originally from Darby, Florida, and saw massive success in the 70s and 80s after the success of the hit their new book is named after, Let Your Love Flow, in 1976 — which hit No1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

They had a total of 20 chart-toppers and have released an incredible 50 albums over the years, with fans not only in the US but around the world — having performed in more than seventy countries.

Let Your Love Flow, The Life and Times of The Bellamy Brothers looks at their rise to fame after starting out playing at benefit concerts and frat parties.

It sets out the three things they believe were behind their success. Firstly, that they came from a hard-working and close family who were always behind them. Secondly, they had different but complementary talents.

Lastly, that they had skins thick enough to succeed in an industry that “is programmed to grind up artists like so much street garbage”.

The book comes more than 40 years after Let Your Love Flow was released — yet the band are still touring, playing around 150 dates a year.

Let Your Love Flow, The Life and Times of The Bellamy Brothers is available on Amazon in both paperback and Kindle, as well as book stores.