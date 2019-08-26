Terra Jole exclusive: Little Women star gives Penny update to fans on Share Your Shine podcast

Terra Jole and her husband Joe have been working overtime and worrying just as much over the past few years as Penny has been dealing with some major health issues. The Little Women: LA star’s daughter was diagnosed with hydrocephalus, a condition which she talked about recently on the Share Your Shine podcast.
In this clip from Terra’s appearance, Melissa Eckman asked Terra to explain exactly hydrocephalus, the reason that Terra’s daughter Penny has needed four brain surgeries before she turned three years old, to their listeners.
Working to bring awareness and also to update Little Women: LA fans about what the family has been up to, Terra Jole did just that.
View this post on Instagram
NEW EPISODE (LINK IN BIO!) 🎉 @terrajole ON REALITY TV, FINDING YOUR CONFIDENCE & BEING STRONG FOR YOUR FAMILY: Erica & Melissa are joined by Little Women: LA star, Terra Jolé, to discuss reality TV, juggling a crazy work schedule while being a mom and overcoming life’s most difficult obstacles. Terra is an actress, producer, singer and TV personality. 🎙 In this episode, Terra shares: 💫 The inspiration behind her hit TV show, Little Women: LA 💫 Her family’s experience with hydrocephalus 💫 Why becoming a mom was her biggest life change 💫 How her show has changed the nature of reality television 💫 Where her confidence comes from 💫 Her thoughts on the most recent season of the Bachelorette _ @shareyourshinepodcast #shareyourshine #podcast #podcasts #podcastlife #podcaster #podcastaddict #podcastlove #podcaster #terrajole #littlewomenla #littlewomenatlanta #littlewomenatl #littlewomen #realitytv #hydrocephalus #hydrocephalusawareness #hydrocephaluswarrior
Here’s what Terra had to say in this excerpt from the Share Your Shine podcast:
“Erica and I… we just want to check in on how your daughter Penny is doing,” Melissa said before asking Terra to share what they have been dealing with. “You know, for our listeners who don’t know, if you could maybe explain what Hydrocephalous is and how it has affected your family.”
Of course, there is always a downside and Terra went on to explain the sacrifices they have to make in order for Penny’s VP shunt to work properly. Ultimately, it sounds like those sacrifices are worth it, as Penny has already started to show progress since having the latest procedure.
“We had two revisions from her surgery and we are hoping for no more. Within the first two years of every shunt 50 percent of them fail and to where you are leading to another brain surgery and that is exactly what happened to us after we had the first shunt installed but she’s doing great now, which doesn’t mean she won’t have to have a revision in the future. It just means as of right now she’s in good hands.”
View this post on Instagram
NEW EPISODE (LINK IN BIO!) 🎉 @terrajole ON REALITY TV, FINDING YOUR CONFIDENCE & BEING STRONG FOR YOUR FAMILY: Erica & Melissa are joined by Little Women: LA star, Terra Jolé, to discuss reality TV, juggling a crazy work schedule while being a mom and overcoming life’s most difficult obstacles. Terra is an actress, producer, singer and TV personality. 🎙 In this episode, Terra shares: 💫 The inspiration behind her hit TV show, Little Women: LA 💫 Her family’s experience with hydrocephalus 💫 Why becoming a mom was her biggest life change 💫 How her show has changed the nature of reality television 💫 Where her confidence comes from 💫 Her thoughts on the most recent season of the Bachelorette _ @shareyourshinepodcast #shareyourshine #podcast #podcasts #podcastlife #podcaster #podcastaddict #podcastlove #podcaster #terrajole #littlewomenla #littlewomenatlanta #littlewomenatl #littlewomen #realitytv #hydrocephalus #hydrocephalusawareness #hydrocephaluswarrior
It sounds like things are going well right now for Terra Jole and her daughter Penny. Hopefully, she won’t have to have another revision and can continue to hit developmental milestones that Terra can relay back to Little Women: LA fans who have been worried about Penny as well.
Tune in to the Share Your Shine Podcast to hear more of Terra’s interview on Instagram and on the Share Your Shine website.