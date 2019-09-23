Teri Mills is heartbroken after Avery reveals plan to live in Syria — Before the 90 Days star speaks out about sad scene

On the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, Avery and Omar were on their way to get married and they had to do it that day or Avery’s mom Teri might miss it. They kept running into extra steps that had to be completed before the marriage in the mosque could take place, but Teri wasn’t going to let any of that stop her from seeing her girl get married.

If it wasn’t for Teri Mills’ quick thinking and refusal to give up, she might not have been there to see Avery and Omar get married (which many think he may have done on purpose). And even though both Avery and Omar both worried that she might ruin their day, Teri came through and made it all happen.

Why do I feel like Omar knew that they needed approval from the court, he's just waited to say it #90DayFiance — Nene🌹 (@kurisu135) September 23, 2019

Omar played dumb not planning anything, secretly hoped the whole wedding wouldn't happen, but ironically, Avery's "take action" mom pulled it off for them. #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/J8LhmM9HPU — Monica K. (@MonalisasJeans) September 23, 2019

Making Avery’s mom even more special is knowing that she didn’t agree with what her daughter was doing at all. During the marriage ceremony, she had to bite her tongue when she learned that she couldn’t be an official witness because Islamic law required either one man or two women to be a witness to the ceremony.

She went off in the confessional about how Avery isn’t going to be able to deal with the misogyny for long and that she wasn’t going to feel “less than” any man.

Even though she took offense to the ceremony and many of the beliefs that she did not agree with, she was still there for Avery every step of the way. And when it finally got to be too much for her, when Avery told her that she wanted to move to Syria, Teri broke down.

It was painful to watch Teri cry at the thought of Avery moving to Syria and leaving her family in the U.S. behind. She even reminded them that they wouldn’t even be married if not for her and questioned how Avery would be safe in a country at war where she doesn’t speak the language. Then she announced that she was ready to go to the airport before storming out of the restaurant.

It turns out, watching that scene was hard for Avery too. She left a message about how special her mom is on Instagram.

Of all of the 90 Day Fiance moms, Teri Mills is quickly becoming a fan favorite because she is a great mom. She’s also a really funny lady with a quick wit.

90 Day Fiance viewers just can’t help but show their love for Avery’s mom.

Teri is savage. She said Avery couldnt even go to an ATM by herself. #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/Ed705cmAHK — Ratchet Whisperer (@HeidiKay1647) September 23, 2019

TERI ISN'T WITH THE SH*TS. She could've just gone back home not being able to be a witness at her own daughter's wedding. #90DayFiance — Kat Montgomery (@shadowkat1201) September 23, 2019

Poor Teri 😭😭😭😭 ugh my heart #90dayfiance — michelle (@meeshelles) September 23, 2019

Avery and Omar make a great couple, and we hope things work out for them. Mostly so that we can up the odds on a spinoff though, and see more of Teri Mills.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.