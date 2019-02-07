Tekashi 6ix9ine’s baby mama Sara Molina alleges physical and sexual abuse

6ix9ine with Sara Molina and his daughter after avoiding prison time in October 2018. Pic credit: 6ix9ine/Instagram.

Tekashi 6ix9ine’s ex-girlfriend and mother of his child Sara Molina claims she was regularly beaten by the incarcerated rapper during their seven-year relationship.

The 22-year-old rapper was arrested on multiple gang-related charges including weapons and racketeering charges. He was taken in custody in November 2018, about a year after rising to fame with hit single Gummo, which was released on November 2017.

6ix9ine, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, is facing up to 47 years in federal prison. He took a plea deal and is cooperating with federal authorities.

Sara Molina accused 6ix9ine of beating her multiple times during their relationship. In one incident, Molina alleges that Tekashi 69 accused her of letting his former unofficial manager Kifano “Shotti” Jordan try to get intimate with her.

In order to try and elicit a confession from her, 6ix9ine reportedly admitted to sleeping with over 70 women and contracting many STDs in the process.

In the interview with The Daily Beast, Sara Molina shared multiple photographs, which show injuries to her face.

Sara Molina, who is the mother of Tekashi 6ix9ine’s three-year-old daughter, said that the morning after he allegedly beat her over his suspicions about her relationship with Shotti, the rapper forced her to have sex with him. She said: “He woke up, forced me to have sex with him. I cried.”

6ix9ine was in a relationship with Jade Gi during the month of his arrest. While behind bars, he arranged for Jade to receive a car for Christmas and a Rolex on her birthday.

Sara Molina claims the rapper got her and their daughter nothing.