Tekashi 6ix9ine’s girlfriend Jade Gi reveals how much she misses him on Instagram

Tekashi 6ix9ine’s girlfriend Jade Gi has revealed that she received a Rolex from the jailed rapper. The bartender shared a video of Tekashi 69 on Instagram stating that she misses him.

The couple began dating only a few weeks before 6ix9ine was arrested for racketeering and firearms charges. As previously reported, Jade Gi reportedly has a feud with Cardi B, who allegedly accused the bartender and her sister of sleeping with Migos rapper Offset.

6ix9ine’s girlfriend Jade is not his baby mother Sarah Molina, who reportedly lives with the rapper with their daughter.

6ix9ine is currently in federal custody in an unknown facility. The 22-year-old rapper was denied bail and is expected to begin his trial on September 2019.

The controversial rapper released his first album Dummy Boy this week amid his legal troubles. The album is expected to debut at the top of the Billboard 200 charts with HitsDailyDouble estimating about 65,000 units in the first week.

Jade GI appeared on Instagram live with 6ix9ine days leading up to his arrest.

Tekashi 69 is facing up to life in prison if he is convicted of the charges brought against him. The rapper’s lawyers deny that he is a gang member and only used his gangster image to promote his music.