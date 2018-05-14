Teen Mom star Mackenzie McKee celebrates mom Angie Douthit as she battles cancer

Mackenzie McKee has paid an emotional tribute to her mom Angie Douthit as she continues to battle stage four cancer.
Angie’s health fight was revealed last fall, and a Teen Mom 3 special was reportedly filmed with Mackenzie and her mom.
Things were looking optimistic, but a wrench has been thrown into her progress after McKee announced last week that Angie’s cancer had spread.
Not only is she battling brain cancer, but her bones and lungs have now reportedly also been affected.
With Mother’s Day at the weekend, Mackenzie took to her social media accounts to celebrate her mom.
She said yesterday: “Wow what an amazing Mother’s Day. I got to spend it listening to my momma speak and let others know how important they are and that God loves them. I love you mom. @angiedouthit you are a true inspiration.”
In an earlier message, posted last week and in which she revealed new details about her mother’s healthfight, she said: “Not once have you questioned God’s love for you. You are truly praising him in the storms and yet again being the glue to my life.”
O mom, you are so amazing. Idk how you are touching lives all around the world of people who have never met you but you are. You have such a strong message to share and you are not scared to shout it to the roof tops. You don’t deserve this, none of it. So happy, so healthy, and so faithful to God. Stage four cancer in your lungs, in your brain, and now in your bones. And not once have you questioned Gods love for you. You are truly praising him in the storms and yet again being the glue to my life. As many already know we did not get a good update yesterday and this dollar coaster is exhausting and expensive. One thing you wish people would do is to remain healthy and take care of your body and to #alwaysbekind . You helped me with my #bodybymac 3 month program and have always been my number one cheerleader through this all. So this weekend All purchased on my fitness at home workout programs will go towards the cost of all travel expenses and medication because your so good and telling people to stop complaining, get off their butts, and get active. So here is to donating and getting healthy at the same time. 🤣🙌🏼. Visit www.bodybymac.com or click the link in my bio
Mackenzie has had to deal with a lot in recent months. The news of her mother’s cancer battle emerged shortly after Briana DeJesus joined the Teen Mom 2 family.
There were reportedly some issues between Mackenzie and her when it was announced that Teen Mom 2 had added another girl, and that girl was Briana. Both women starred on Teen Mom 3, which was canceled.
Viewers later learned that MTV cameras had been in Oklahoma filming with Mckee, which sparked some curiosity.
Rumors have been swirling about her joining the Teen Mom family to replace Farrah Abraham. While she may not be adored by all fans, she would add a lot of value to the show, and the other OG moms had been at odds with Abraham, so McKee would be a welcome change.